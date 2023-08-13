Home » Italy coach Mancini announces resignation – sport.ORF.at
Roberto Mancini has surprisingly resigned from his post as Italian team boss. This was announced by the Italian association on Sunday.

Mancini had been team boss since May 2018 and won the European title with the Squadra Azzurra in 2021, but then missed qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In view of the upcoming EM 2024, a successor will be announced in the next few days, the association said. There isn’t much time left, the next games in the European Championship qualifier against North Macedonia and Ukraine are already on September 10th and 12th.

