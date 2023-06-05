Home » Bureaucracy dispute: Lower Saxony Medical Association finds no solution
Business

by admin
After the criticism of the Wallenhorst family doctor Dr. Florian Balkau on the discrimination against internists, the Lower Saxony medical parliament has still not found a solution in the dispute over insane bureaucracy. A motion to put general practitioners on an equal footing with general practitioners was referred to a specialist committee. The Bavarian Medical Association shows how it’s done.

