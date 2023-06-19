Home » Burgener wants to sell special interest channel Sport 1
Burgener wants to sell special interest channel Sport 1

The Highlight Communications of ex-FCB President Bernhard Burgener is looking for a solution to their source of loss. Now it has come to a head.

Bernhard Burgener, Head of Highlight Communications.

Image: Roland Schmid / AZ

Bernhard Burgener does not run out of problems. Now a scandal has broken out within the media and marketing company Highlight Communications, which he runs. CEO Olaf Schröder is leaving the group’s television and streaming channel “Sport 1” with immediate effect. Schröder was considered a guarantor for a certain continuity at the special interest channel.

