TechTicker: Roon ARC with MUSE, Nomad Base Stand, Nubert Soundbar, Mobile Security Cabinet and more | News

ROON MUSE: PRECISE AUDIO CONTROL FOR ON THE GO

Roon, the ingenious, server-based music management and playback software, has been expanded with a new feature. The DSP suite in Roon is now called MUSE and is now also available under this name in a modified form in the mobile suite Roon ARC.

MUSE can also be referred to as an “audio shaping suite”. So a special menu with various functions for sound adjustment. This includes extensive EQ settings, crossfeed for headphones, adjustments for DSD and more. All settings made in MUSE can be saved device-specifically and thus automatically activated when the device is connected. Adjustments for different listening situations can also be saved. For example for the car, for the gym or in the garden.



All settings, especially for the EQ functions, have been designed in such a way that they can also be set precisely on smartphones with a relatively small display. In this way, EQ filters and curves can first be shaped roughly with a finger and then adjusted to the nearest Hertz using a rotary knob or by entering numerical values.

On the Intro page of MUSE There is also a short explanatory video, which unfortunately I cannot embed here.

NOMAD BASE STAND: MAGNETIC CHARGING STAND IN AN ELEGANT DESIGN

Nomad’s new Base Stand is designed to combine wireless charging convenience with a practical smartphone holder and elegant design. The construction of metal body and glass surface has a high-quality finish and an elegant, minimalist look.



Details at a glance:

Qi charging stand in an elegant designAllows wireless charging of qi-enabled devices (magnetic sticker required for non-MagSafe-enabled devices, not included) with up to 15 watts (iPhone up to 7.5 watts)Solid design made of metal and glassSpecial heavy for better grip and easier device detachmentRubberized bottom for better slip resistance and gripIntegrated powerful magnets for custom orientation of MagSafe-compatible iPhonesIntegrated USB-C cable with high-quality nylon jacket (2 meters) includedCompatible with MagSafe-enabled iPhones and others qi-enabled devices (magnetic sticker required, not included in the scope of delivery)Note: A 20W USB-C mains adapter is required for optimal charging performance, this is not included in the scope of delivery.Weight: 604 gramsDimensions: 127mm x 83mm x 69mm



The Nomad Base Stand is now available in black and white for an RRP of EUR 79.95 (Amazon).

NUBERT SOUNDBAR NUPRO AS-2500 INTRODUCED

The new nuPro AS-2500 Soundbar closes the gap in the Nubert range between the compact but relatively wide nuBoxx AS-425 max and the nuPro AS-3500, which is significantly higher in the ranking.

The new nuPro AS-2500 is particularly compact – for a Nubert soundbar.

The new model measures only around 14 centimeters in depth, 105 centimeters in length (well, rather width) and weighs 7 kilograms. With this, Nubert wants to advance into the market for “real” soundbars. This probably means particularly compact and inconspicuous sound bars. The previous Nubert soundbars were rather bulky. In any case, the compact design of the nuPro AS-2500 also allows a space-saving and visually appealing installation on the wall.

The nuPro AS-2500 supports all common standards from Dolby to DTS to Bluetooth aptX HD. The proven Voice+ function for better speech intelligibility and a virtual sound extension are also on board.



Three-way principle: In the nuPro AS-2500, two tweeters, two mid-bass drivers and two woofers are used on the underside. If you like, you can also connect an external subwoofer. Various settings can be called up quickly via sound presets. A remote control is also included in the factory-supplied accessories.

Die Nubert Soundbar nuPro AS-2500 is now available directly from the manufacturer in either black or white at an RRP of 495 euros.

ASSMANN ELECTRONIC: MOBILE AND LOCKABLE CHARGING CABINETS FOR TABLETS & NOTEBOOKS

Something else. Something that companies in particular that provide their employees with notebooks, tablets or other mobile electronic devices for work need to think about. Or universities, schools, restaurants and other institutions that need to manage a larger number of mobile devices that ultimately also have significant value.

It’s a security closet. Almost a safe for such devices. But if you do, then please someone who can recharge the devices stored in it overnight.

Assmann safety cabinets for mobile devices

The Assmann Group, known for its own brand Digitus network and server cabinets, is expanding its range with such a solution. The mobile desktop Charging cabinet for notebooks/tablets up to 14 inches, UV-C, USB-C (DN-45004) includes 10 charging slots, each with its own front USB port. Thanks to integrated LED indicators, the charging process can be kept in view. Abrasion-resistant feet ensure a non-slip structure, an integrated fan and ventilation slots support active heat dissipation from the inside of the cabinet. UV-C lamps ensure sterile conditions and thus environmentally friendly, improved hygiene.Charging cabinet for notebooks/tablets up to 14 inches

The mobile Charging cabinet for notebooks/tablets up to 15.6 inches, Data Sync, UV-C (DN-45005) comprises 3 rows of 10 charging slots each, each with its own front USB port. In addition, the devices can be connected to built-in socket strips on the back. Generous cable bushings and excess length storage ensure convenient cable management. Integrated fans and ventilation slots support the cooling (the manufacturer speaks of “heat dissipation”) of the cabinet. UV-C lamps are also installed here. For centralized data synchronization, the external USB port allows you to connect appropriate end devices.Charging cabinet for notebooks/tablets up to 15.6 inches

In addition to the two above, Assmann offers many other charging cabinets: Compact or with lots of storage space – in the range of the Digitus own brand, interested parties will find the optimal product with the right number of charging spaces for their individual requirements. Interested parties can find more information at Webshop der Assmann Electronic.

BUILT-IN TABLE SOCKET FOR WORKPLACE IN THE OFFICE OR IN THE WORKSHOP

Connections for power and/or USB embedded in the table are also useful for the professional environment. Revolt offers such solutions as this model:



A light finger pressure is enough: The 3-way power strip extends. It’s just as easy to retract them. In addition to three Schuko sockets, the system has two USB charging ports. For example, smartphones and tablet PCs can be charged without blocking one of the sockets.

Installation without screws: Saw the appropriate opening in the table or worktop and insert the socket strip. Thanks to the adjustable locking clamps, it can be fixed in no time at all.



Properties at a glance:

3 sockets with child safety devices: ideal for PCs, printers, desk lamps and more. Resilience: up to 3,680 watts2 USB charging ports for smartphones, tablet PCs & Co.: 5 V/2.4 A, total max. 2.4 A/12 watts Installation in a table or worktop Retractable: puts an end to extension cable saladFor tabletops up to 65 mm thick, hole (hole dimension Ø): 100 mmConnection cable length: 1.5 mColour: matt black Dimensions (Ø x H): 13 x 10.5 cm , Weight: 768 g Built-in power strip including German instructionsEAN: 4022107396370

The built-in table socket with the order number ZX-8187-625 is at Pearl for 53.99 euros available. Also at Amazon the product is listed.

