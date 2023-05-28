President Bukele meets with the Security Cabinet to continue the War Against Gangs

The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, met this Sunday with the officials that make up the Security Cabinet.

“Although we are decisively winning the #GuerraContraPandillas, we will launch an offensive against the remnants of these structures, to avoid any attempt at regrouping, as was happening in Nueva Concepción,” highlighted the official account of the Presidential House.

In this sense, President Bukele highlighted the way in which his Government carries out its work, this after the capture of three gang members who murdered a policeman in Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango, on May 16.

The Salvadoran president shared a video that highlights how minutes after the cowardly murder, more than 500 police officers and 5,000 soldiers surrounded Nueva Concepción to find the murderers.