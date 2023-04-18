Ecuador and Brazil, the first classified to the U-17 World Cup

Ecuador and Brazil signed a 2-2 tie on Monday and ensured their qualification for the next U-17 World Cup, at the end of the third date of the final hexagonal of the South American Championship of the category that takes place in Quito.

Ecuador was ahead with two goals from Keny Arroyo, at 23 and 38 minutes, but Brazil reacted and tied with an own goal from Jair Collahuazo, at 45, and Kauä Elías, at 52, a result that allowed both teams to add 7 points each one, like Argentina.

The locals, at the beginning, came out trying to impose their game proposal, but Brazil responded with precise attacks and came closer to the goal with a header from Da Mata, which crashed into the left vertical, while Kauä Elías filtered through the defenses and finished off next to the right upright.

Ecuador carried out a great maneuver by Arroyo on the left flank, outwitted rivals and when facing the goalkeeper, finished off Pires’s right flank to score the first of the game.

The local team began a play on the right, continued towards the center and Kendry Páez extended the pass to the left side through which Arroyo won the duel against Chermont again, he was outlined to take a shot that was impossible to stop for Pires, who picked up the second time ball from the bottom of his arc.

A deep attack from Rayan’s right flank, he outwitted opponents and hit a delayed pass, but the ball found the leg of defender Jair Collahuazo, who slotted the ball into his own goal.

Through a corner kick, Brazil equalized through Kauä Elías, who scored with a precise header, amid the passivity of the local defenders.

In the end, the Ecuadorians ended up settling for a tie, after having developed a great match, in which the Brazilians ended up totally exhausted, but happy to have encountered local defensive errors that made it easier to save the tie.

For the fourth date of the final hexagonal, they will face each other next Thursday: Venezuela-Paraguay, Chile-Brazil and Argentina-Ecuador.

Datasheet

2. Ecuador: Christian Loor; Jesus Pole, Ivis Davis, Jair Collahuazo, Elkin Ruiz; Juan Rodriguez, Jairo Reyes (m.65, Rooney Troy), Isaac Sanchez (m.65, Geremy De Jesus), Kendry Paez; Keny Arroyo and Michael Bermudez (m.87, Jhon Acurio).

Selector: Diego Martinez.

2 Brazil: Saucer; Chermont (d.58, Vitor Gabriel), Vítor Reis, Da Mata, Matheus Ferreira (d.58, Lucas Camilo); Riquelme, Souza (d. Dalla Corte), Rayan, Luiz Gustavo; Lorran (m.77, Matheus Reis) and Kauä Elías.

Selector: Phelipe Leal.

Goals: 1-0, 23rd minute: Keny Arroyo. 2-0, 38 minutes: Keny Arroyo. 2-1,m.45: Jair Collahuazo (self). 2-2, m.52: Kauä Elijah.

Referee: The Italian Simone Sozza, admonished Luiz Gustavo (m.39), Arroyo (m.64), Vitor Gabriel (m.66)

Incidences: Match of the third date of the final hexagonal of the South American Under-17 Championship, played this Monday at the “Atahualpa” Olympic Stadium, in the Ecuadorian capital.

We are in the U-17 World Cup!!! 🤩 Congratulations to everyone involved and thank you so much for your support! Let’s go for more! 💪🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/TElX4a1j0S — CBF Football (@CBF_Futebol) April 18, 2023

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!