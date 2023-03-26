– Chaos. Luxury. Tumult. And it doesn’t matter at all: what Urs Rohner has in common with Herbert Grönemeyer The “Bürorohr” of the Sunday newspaper is an institution. Rumours, antics, success stories: In light of current events, you can read here what happened apart from the big headlines surrounding the bank deal.

Has not only been under criticism since the collapse of Credit Suisse: ex-CS President Urs Rohner, Photo: Keystone

This week the musician graduated Herbert Groenemeyer an interview marathon in his hotel room at the Dolder Grand in Zurich to promote his new album “Das ist los”. That’s a good thing, because Grönemeyer’s discography reads like the CV of former Credit Suisse President Urs Rohner. His records have titles like: Chaos. Luxury. Tumult. And above all: It doesn’t matter at all.

In Greece, there are concerns about the Swiss banks

Had to reassure Greeks about CS: Finance Minister Giannis Stournaras Photo: Keystone

When Greece was on the verge of bankruptcy, there was a fear in Switzerland that this could also endanger local banks. Now the tide has turned. Fears are growing in Greece that the crisis could spread from Switzerland to the Mediterranean. central bank governor Giannis Stournaras reassured the Greeks after the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS: The commitment of the Greek banks to Credit Suisse is “almost zero”, he asserted in several media appearances. They are not affected by the default of certain Credit Suisse bonds. He added that Greek banks are solid and the big institutions are making profits again. He didn’t say that it was completely different from Credit Suisse – but he probably thought it.

Because of the CS there was no time for the Easter bunny

Bitter surprise: Almost nobody wanted to water Easter bunnies with Johannes Laederach. Photo: Keystone

Johannes Läderach, head of the chocolate manufacturer Läderach, became a victim of the Credit Suisse collapse. He had invited the media to an exclusive Easter bunny party on Friday in the House of Läderach in Bilten GL. But because practically all journalists – even those who never write about banks – had more than enough to do, Läderach had to call off the event. So it was not only a bittersweet event for the new megabank UBS.

Hamers suddenly has no more time for Basel

“Leadership in complex times”: UBS CEO Ralph Hamers didn’t have time for his speech. Photo: Keystone

Speaking of cancellations: On Monday, UBS boss Ralph Hammers had an appearance at the Statistical Economic Society of Basel. But one day after the announcement of the Credit Suisse takeover by his bank, he didn’t have time for his speech. The cancellation was made less than eleven hours before the event, combined with the promise that the event would be “rescheduled for a later date”. Hamers can keep the title of his presentation, because it will still be relevant in a few months: “Leadership in complex times”.

The tie dilemma in the UBS leadership

Consistently with a tie: UBS President Colm Kelleher, Photo: Keystone

Unlike its predecessor Sergio Ermotti and carries most other bank managers Ralph Hammers usually no tie and has the top button of his shirt undone. However, when he met President on Monday Colm Kelleher announced the most important things about the takeover of Credit Suisse in a video address to the UBS workforce, Hamers wore a tie for once. Was that the burden of responsibility? After all, he now commands tens of thousands of employees and hundreds of billions more. The fact that Hamers did not wear his tie again in a conversation with journalists on Friday suggests a different conclusion: he just didn’t want to fall off next to Kelleher. He wears the tie consistently and is bothered by the fact that Hamers doesn’t think much of the obligation to wear it.

Well-known CS man replaces Raiffeisen chief economist

Apparently retiring at the age of 62: the long-standing Raiffeisen chief economist Martin Neff. Photo: Keystone

No sooner was it clear that Credit Suisse would be taken over than the recruiters got excited. Around the world, employees tried to escape to other banks before they risk being fired to reduce duplication. A familiar face no longer has this concern: on Monday morning at 8 a.m., i.e. even before the Credit Suisse share rattled down 62 percent, the Raiffeisen Group announced that Fredy rabbit mile to have committed as the new chief economist. Previously, he was in charge of real estate analysis at Credit Suisse. His departure is not a result of the UBS takeover, but the long-standing Raiffeisen chief economist Martin Neff will retire in the third quarter. Since he is only 62 years old, this still raises questions.

