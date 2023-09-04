Businesses and Institutions Open and Closed on Labor Day 2023

Labor Day: What’s Open and Closed on September 4th

Labor Day, the first Monday in September, marks the end of summer and the reopening of schools in the United States. It is also a day to honor the American labor movement and the contributions workers have made to the country’s economy. As Labor Day is a bank holiday, many Americans will be travelling or hosting their last summer barbecues. However, for those who have errands to run, here is a rundown of businesses and institutions that will be open and closed on Monday, September 4.

Retail stores will largely be open as usual. Major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Kroger will operate normally, making it convenient for those who need to run to the supermarket. Similarly, most Walgreens and CVS stores will be open during regular business hours. However, it is advised to call local stores ahead of time, as some pharmacies may have reduced hours or be closed. Notably, the wholesale retailer Costco will be closed on Labor Day.

Unfortunately, the United States Postal Service will be closed on Monday, meaning individuals may not be able to send mail. All UPS services, except for Express Critical, will also be closed on Labor Day. Only FedEx Custom Critical, the premium service for special shipments, will be operational. However, FedEx Office service will have modified hours.

Due to Labor Day being a federal bank holiday, banks will not be open. ATMs and online banking services will still be available, but individuals will not be able to carry out in-person transactions. Moreover, both NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange will not be listed on Labor Day.

Government offices, buildings, post offices, the DMV, and local libraries will be closed on Monday. State and local courts will also be non-operational. It is important to plan accordingly, as these services will not be accessible on Labor Day.

As we bid farewell to summer and celebrate the hard work of American workers, it’s necessary to be aware of the businesses and institutions that will be open or closed on Labor Day. Enjoy the holiday responsibly and make the most of the long weekend.

