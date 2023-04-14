Secure. Voters will soon be able to punish this policy, although punishing it is not that easy either. Because all serious parties are liable for the misery: Union and FDP decided to exit in 2011 and then failed to expand the renewable and gas back-up capacities. As is well known, Markus Söder fought for the exit in 2011, but then fought the expansion of the Suedlink electricity highway as well as the wind turbines that were supposedly destructive of culture. Even now, since flexibility is required, the Greens are stubbornly insisting on their exit mission – and the SPD, well, the SPD was actually, apart from the chancellor’s word of power in the fall, only somehow involved.