From the Alps to Catanzaro the signature of Vico Srl to climb every peak

Works throughout Italy, from the Col de Joux chairlift in Saint-Vincent, in Valle d’Aosta, to the funicular in the city of Catanzaro, in Calabria, passing through Locana and Garessio, in Piedmont, and Aprica, in Lombardy. Skills born from construction works, which have now given rise to an internal division within the company. Vico srl of Hône, the construction company of the Colliard family, tries to grow and structure itself in the Lower Aosta Valley for the maintenance of cableways. The company has recently begun to intervene with a group of professionals in the maintenance of cableway systems – chair lifts and cable cars in particular – and has equipped a covered area with sheds equipped with bridge cranes for maintenance, overhaul and repositioning interventions in the its headquarters in the locality of Mure, in Issogne.

Vico Lift presented itself in recent days in the congress hall of the Grand Hôtel Cervino, in Cervinia, in the presence of installers, sector operators and category representatives. «As a building company, with over 70 years of experience in construction – said Ezio Colliard, sole director of the Valdostana Impresa Costruzioni – we have developed our identity on the model of the general contractor, a winning result in terms of construction times and quality ratio- price”.

A “turnkey” contract that reduces the fulfilments. «For some years – adds Colliard – we have been working on a similar model in the sector of electromechanical maintenance, overhauls and repositioning, with reference to the sector of cableways on ski lifts with fixed and automatic clamps». The head of the division is Alessio Menta