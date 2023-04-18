Gimbe, increase of 4 billion for healthcare ‘it is only apparent’ – Healthcare

news-txt”>

“Compared to the health expenditure forecasts, the Def 2023 certifies the absence of a change of course in the post-pandemic and ignores the poor state of health of the National Health Service”. And “the bombastic increase of over 4 billion euros in 2023 is only apparent”, while in reality in 2023 “inflation runs faster than health care spending”. This is the analysis of Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, with respect to the provisions for health in the 2023 Economic and Finance Document, approved by the Council of Ministers and now being examined by Parliament.

In absolute terms, in the Def, the health expenditure forecast is 136,043 million, or 4,319 million more than in 2022 (+3.8%). “However, the bombastic increase of over four billion euros in 2023 – continues Cartabellotta – is only apparent: both because over two thirds constitute a shift to 2023 of the health expenditure expected in 2022 for the contractual renewal of managerial staff, and due to the erosion of purchasing power given that inflation for 2023 stands at +5%, a value higher than the increase in health care expenditure which stops at +3.8%”.

The National Health Service Relaunch Plan, recently drawn up by the Gimbe Foundation, concludes Cartabellotta, highlights “the need to increase public funding for health care in a consistent and stable manner, aligning it by 2030 with the average of European countries, in order to ensure the uniform provision of essential levels of assistance, fair access to innovations and the relaunch of health personnel policies. Considering that in 2021 the gap with the average of European countries was almost 12 billion, the Def 2023 has no place at all the basis for filling it”.