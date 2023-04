China reduces holdings of U.S. Treasuries for 7th consecutive month

China ‘s holdings of U.S. Treasuries fell for the seventh straight month in February. The latest data released by the U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday showed that China ‘s holdings fell by $10.6 billion to $848.8 billion in the month, the lowest level since June 2010. China remains the second largest holder after Japan.

