Tomáš Netopil and the Essen audience: for ten years it was a real affair of the heart. At the end of this season, the general music director of the Essen Philharmonic and the Aalto Music Theater says goodbye to a top-class concert and opera programme.

In the past ten years, Tomáš Netopil and the Essen Philharmonic have regularly provided outstanding musical events. At the Aalto Theater he conducted important operas such as Richard Wagner’s “Tannhäuser” and Richard Strauss’ “Elektra”. The audience can currently experience that current works are also important to him: the world premiere of the opera “Dogville” (based on the film of the same name by Lars von Trier), written by the Herne composer Gordon Kampe, is one of the highlights of the current season and will be shown for the last time on April 30th. Last but not least, the concert program of the Essen Philharmonic Orchestra will remember the performances of the symphonies of Antonín Dvořák and Gustav Mahler – three Mahler symphonies have been released on CD to date, and another will be released soon.

Tomáš Netopil will say goodbye in the coming weeks with two orchestra and choir concerts and a major opera premiere. He remains closely connected to his home country, the Czech Republic, and above all to his favorite composer, Mozart. Mozart’s popular opera “The Marriage of Figaro” has a special meaning for Netopil. “It’s an affair of the heart for me,” he explains. “Mozart always accompanies me, he is very close to my soul.” “The wedding of Figaro” be experienced in an exciting new production at the Aalto-Theater.