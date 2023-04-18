Chief Conductor Tomáš Netopil: Farewell to Essen with a grand finale

Tomáš Netopil and the Essen audience: for ten years it was a real affair of the heart. At the end of this season, the general music director of the Essen Philharmonic and the Aalto Music Theater says goodbye to a top-class concert and opera programme.
In the past ten years, Tomáš Netopil and the Essen Philharmonic have regularly provided outstanding musical events. At the Aalto Theater he conducted important operas such as Richard Wagner’s “Tannhäuser” and Richard Strauss’ “Elektra”. The audience can currently experience that current works are also important to him: the world premiere of the opera “Dogville” (based on the film of the same name by Lars von Trier), written by the Herne composer Gordon Kampe, is one of the highlights of the current season and will be shown for the last time on April 30th. Last but not least, the concert program of the Essen Philharmonic Orchestra will remember the performances of the symphonies of Antonín Dvořák and Gustav Mahler – three Mahler symphonies have been released on CD to date, and another will be released soon.
Tomáš Netopil will say goodbye in the coming weeks with two orchestra and choir concerts and a major opera premiere. He remains closely connected to his home country, the Czech Republic, and above all to his favorite composer, Mozart. Mozart’s popular opera “The Marriage of Figaro” has a special meaning for Netopil. “It’s an affair of the heart for me,” he explains. “Mozart always accompanies me, he is very close to my soul.” “The wedding of Figaro” be experienced in an exciting new production at the Aalto-Theater.
Netopil, who comes from Kroměříž near Brno in the Czech Republic, celebrates his grand finale in the concert hall with two symphony concerts by the Essen Philharmonic. First he conducts in 10th Symphony Concert on April 27th and 28th, works by Dvořák and Mozart, among others (with star pianist Víkingur Ólafsson). And as the crowning glory of his successful time as General Music Director, he will present on June 22nd and 23rd in the 12th Symphony Concert under the title “A Czech Fairy Tale” orchestral and choral works from his home country – including the great “Te Deum” by Antonín Dvořák.
|
Tomáš Netopil’s Farewell Program
|
Gordon Kampe: Dogville
|
Last performance: April 30, 2023, 6:00 p.m., Aalto Theater
|
Premiere: May 13, 2023, 7:00 p.m., Aalto Theater
Further performances: May 17, 21, 27; 4th, 7th, 9th, 15th, 25th June 2023
|
10th symphony concert of the Essen Philharmonic
|
27 and 28 April 2023, 8:00 p.m., Essen Philharmonic Hall
|
12th symphony concert of the Essen Philharmonic
|
22 and 23 June 2023, 8:00 p.m., Philharmonie Essen