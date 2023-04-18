Marija Kulić about Anđela’s parents and the letter for Easter | Fun

Marija Kulić, mother of Miljana Kulić and participant of the reality show Zadruga, commented on the behavior of Anđela Đuričić’s parents who did not even send her a card for Easter

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

Anđela Đuričić, a participant of the reality show Zadruga, whom the audience met in the last season, when she was in a romantic relationship with Matija Matijević, is again in the spotlight, but this time not because of the scandalous shots with Zvezdan Slavnić, in which she kisses his feet or smells his butt. .

Anđela is the only member of the cooperative who did not receive a letter or a gift from her family, which sent her relatives a message that they do not approve of her relationship and behavior. This shook Đuričić, Zvezdan Slavnić “read the beech tree” to them, and during last night’s show, Marija Kulić stood up and said that, as the mother of the participant who made scandals, she completely understood her parents.

“Last year I was in a similar situation with Miljana, I think they didn’t send her on purpose so that it would hurt her the most. I think that they, as parents who come from such an environment, were so hurt by her vulgarity. They wanted her to be hurt from their side as well , as she also hurt them,” said Maria and continued:

“Her parents are certainly not well, when their daughter did this to them, they did not expect it. She presented herself differently, they are very hurt. It’s easy to say you fell in love, it can’t be like that. If so, your brain serves you to think about your actions. Did she do it in the right place, no. And when I watched from home, it was a disaster for the parents, especially for the father. It’s better that someone poured a bucket of go*ana over him. It’s a great shame,” said Marija.

