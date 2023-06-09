Buy a property now: You have to pay attention to this, according to the investor

Laura Schick is the author of the financial book “Blondes can do anything. Except money.” Source Hoffotografen/Schick Immobilien.

Real estate agent and author Laura Schick bought her first property at the age of 23. She now owns several apartments and an apartment building. Schick is of the opinion that real estate is one of the “most important pillars” of private wealth provision.

Laura Schick was 23 years old when she got her first property bought it – without having seen it first. “My first real estate purchase was spontaneous, but I jumped at the opportunity that came my way,” Schick told Business Insider.

While working as a broker, she had already managed a number of sales and had the opportunity to purchase an apartment in Tiergarten, Berlin. It was an apartment on the fifth floor that was already rented.