Media: start of the two-day training for AJSIT members

Media: start of the two-day training for AJSIT members

This Friday morning opened for members of the Association of Independent Sports Journalists of Togo, AJSIT a two-day training workshop.

During these two days, it will be a question for press professionals to be impregnated with the identity of the journalist, the new press and communication code, the sports journalist and the new media without forgetting the sports journalist. and coverage of major events. This first day saw the members of AJSIT being equipped with the identity of the journalist and the new press and communication code. So these themes were respectively led by Dr. David Tchakbera, teacher at ISICA and Antoine Afanou, communication advisor to the Minister of Communication and Media. What is the objective of this workshop, Fifi ASSOGBAVI, president of AJSIT gives us the answers: “It’s true that we are journalists who are already equipped, but it is very important from time to time to update ourselves. Because our profession is constantly changing. So we have to reinvent ourselves, adapt to standards. This is why we are in Atakpamé for this training workshop “, said the director of Togofoot.tg

It should be noted that the training ends this Saturday with two other themes

