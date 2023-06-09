Home » To jail alias ‘Victor’, alleged leader of the ELN in Yondó
News

To jail alias ‘Victor’, alleged leader of the ELN in Yondó

by admin
To jail alias ‘Victor’, alleged leader of the ELN in Yondó

During the investigation, it was established that Robles Velásquez had extorted money from Ecopetrol contractor companies based in Barrancabermeja (Santander) and Yondó (Antioquia), demanding payments between 300 and 1,000 million pesos.

To put pressure on the million-dollar demands, he apparently carried out terrorist attacks against the infrastructure of the extorted companies, after which graffiti alluding to the ELN was painted.

After being captured by the National Police, the Prosecutor’s Office charged alias Víctor with the crimes of rebellion, aggravated conspiracy for extortion and terrorism, and aggravated extortion in a homogeneous and successive contest.

other arrests

The joint action of the National Police of all Colombians, the Military Forces and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation made it possible to deal a forceful blow to the ELN guerrillas, by capturing the two main leaders of the ‘Rafael Villamizar’ Commission of the Front. Domingo Laín Sáenz’, from the Eastern War Front, known in the world of crime as ‘Danner’ and ‘Méndez’ or ‘Piscingo’.

The Minister of National Defense, Iván Velásquez Gómez, revealed that the operation, led by the Police Intelligence Directorate (DIPOL), was carried out in the village of San José Obrero, in the jurisdiction of the municipality of Fortul (Arauca), within the framework of the institutional strategy against crime.

In turn, the Director General of the National Police, Major General William René Salamanca Ramírez, pointed out that during the action war and quartermaster material was also seized, including two 9-millimeter pistols, a shotgun, five magazines, 30 cartridges, five cell phones , five memories, a notice book and different agendas and doctrinal material of that organization.

See also  Vandalizes the station for months The cameras nail him

Those captured followed direct instructions from the top commanders of the National Directorate and the ELN Central Command and dynamized the impact armed actions against the civilian population, the strategic infrastructure and the public force in the department of Arauca.

You may also like

The Minister of Agriculture receives an appeal from...

The search continues for Wilson, a key in...

Ultralight plane on take-off crashes into car –...

The Ifrane Declaration on “the values ​​of education...

Arlis Milan Mosquera, writer and condo educator

Assemini ballot: polling stations set up, voting on...

U.S. Republicans oppose Trump’s indictment… “Serious injustice” “shameless...

The UN sent a positive message to the...

Champions League: Manchester City – Inter LIVE e...

The extermination of Lidice: The logic of terror...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy