To jail alias ‘Victor’, alleged leader of the ELN in Yondó

During the investigation, it was established that Robles Velásquez had extorted money from Ecopetrol contractor companies based in Barrancabermeja (Santander) and Yondó (Antioquia), demanding payments between 300 and 1,000 million pesos.

To put pressure on the million-dollar demands, he apparently carried out terrorist attacks against the infrastructure of the extorted companies, after which graffiti alluding to the ELN was painted.

After being captured by the National Police, the Prosecutor’s Office charged alias Víctor with the crimes of rebellion, aggravated conspiracy for extortion and terrorism, and aggravated extortion in a homogeneous and successive contest.

other arrests

The joint action of the National Police of all Colombians, the Military Forces and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation made it possible to deal a forceful blow to the ELN guerrillas, by capturing the two main leaders of the ‘Rafael Villamizar’ Commission of the Front. Domingo Laín Sáenz’, from the Eastern War Front, known in the world of crime as ‘Danner’ and ‘Méndez’ or ‘Piscingo’.

The Minister of National Defense, Iván Velásquez Gómez, revealed that the operation, led by the Police Intelligence Directorate (DIPOL), was carried out in the village of San José Obrero, in the jurisdiction of the municipality of Fortul (Arauca), within the framework of the institutional strategy against crime.

In turn, the Director General of the National Police, Major General William René Salamanca Ramírez, pointed out that during the action war and quartermaster material was also seized, including two 9-millimeter pistols, a shotgun, five magazines, 30 cartridges, five cell phones , five memories, a notice book and different agendas and doctrinal material of that organization.

Those captured followed direct instructions from the top commanders of the National Directorate and the ELN Central Command and dynamized the impact armed actions against the civilian population, the strategic infrastructure and the public force in the department of Arauca.