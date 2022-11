Barclays raised its target price on Buzzi Unicem stock from 18.5 to 20.0 euro, reiterating the Equal Weight recommendation, following the release of the third quarter results.

Analysts at the British bank lowered their EBITDA estimates by an average of 3% for the period 2022-2024. However, the re-rating of peers more than compensated for the lower projections for the three-year period.

Negative performance for the stock, down by 1.7% in the 17.25 euro area, compared to -1.1% for the Ftse Mib.