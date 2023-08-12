BYD: 5 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) produced

BYD, is thus becoming the first automaker in the world to achieve this milestone.

“It is a historic moment for BYD: our 5 millionth new energy vehicle rolls off the production line,” said Wang Chuanfu, President of the company, at the ceremony held at BYD global headquarters to celebrate this important achievement. “On this special occasion, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our customers around the world for their trust in our products, to our industry partners for this shared journey together, and to all of our employees whose hard work and dedication have made this milestone possible ”

BYD took 13 years to produce the first million new energy vehicles, another 18 months to reach three million and today, surprisingly, after just another 9 months, it reaches five million. In 2022, BYD’s new energy vehicles experienced remarkable growth, with total sales exceeding 1.86 million. The momentum continued into 2023, as the company achieved an impressive cumulative sales volume of 1.5 million units in the first seven months, including 92,469 units sold overseas, surpassing its total overseas sales for the full year. 2022. As of July 2023, global sales of BYD new energy vehicles exceeded 4.8 million units, reflecting the company’s commitment to sustainable transportation solutions.

Catch 2010 WORLD is actively expanding its presence globally, strategically introducing new energy buses and taxis for the electrification of public transport. With a decade of dedicated efforts, BYD’s electric public transport solutions are now operational in over 400 cities in more than 70 countries. Meanwhile, BYD’s new energy vehicles have made their mark in over 54 countries, with the BYD ACT 3, one of BYD’s flagship models, topping NEV sales in Thailand, Israel and Singapore for several months. In July 2023 BYD announced the construction of three new factories in Brazil, solidifying its role as a driving force in the industry.

Since its establishment in 1995, BYD has always been at the forefront of technological advances. Innovations such as Blade battery, DM-i super hybrid system, e-Platform 3.0 platform, CTB technology, e4 platform and DiSus intelligent body control system have set new standards in the industry and consolidated BYD’s position as a pioneer in the electric vehicle market. BYD invested more than RMB 20 billion in R&D in 2022, recording a remarkable increase of 90.31% over the previous year. As of July 2023, thanks to a close-knit team of more than 90,000 R&D professionals, BYD has demonstrated its innovative prowess by filing more than 40,000 patents globally, of which more than 28,000 have already been approved.

Already at the forefront of the new energy revolution, BYD will remain true to its eco-friendly aspiration and provide better mobility experiences to more customers around the world, accelerating the transition to a greener future and contributing to its vision of cool the Earth by 1°C.

