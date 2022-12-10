Home Business BYD Frigate 07 will be listed today for pre-sale of 220,000 to 280,000 yuan_TOM Automobile
Business

BYD Frigate 07 will be listed today for pre-sale of 220,000 to 280,000 yuan_TOM Automobile

by admin
BYD Frigate 07 will be listed today for pre-sale of 220,000 to 280,000 yuan_TOM Automobile

A few days ago, Driving Sight learned from official channels thatBYD frigate 07Will be officially launched today. Combined with previous news, the new car has already started pre-sale, and the pre-sale price range is 220,000 to 280,000 yuan.




BYD Frigate 07 will be listed today for pre-sale of 220,000-280,000 yuan

Looking back at the appearance, the new car adopts the brand-new design language of the brand model in terms of styling. There is a brand-new air intake grille on the front of the car, and there are bright decorative strips on the top for blessing. On the details of the front of the car, there are also headlights with LED light sources for embellishment, which brings more recognition at night.


BYD Frigate 07 will be listed today for pre-sale of 220,000-280,000 yuan

In terms of body size, the length, width and height of the new car are 4820*1920*1750mm, and the wheelbase is 2820mm. It is positioned as a medium-sized SUV. Viewed from the side of the body, the new car has a smooth line design, highlighting the car’s fuller body posture. In terms of details, the new car is equipped with hidden door handles and low-drag wheels.


BYD Frigate 07 will be listed today for pre-sale of 220,000-280,000 yuan

Coming to the rear of the car, the new car is equipped with a newly designed taillight, and the internal LED light strip has a unique line design, which enriches the more conspicuous recognition at night. In terms of power system, the new car is equipped with DM-i version and DM-p version of plug-in hybrid system, and both are composed of 1.5T engine + electric motor.


BYD Frigate 07 will be listed today for pre-sale of 220,000-280,000 yuan

In terms of interior, the new car adopts a more luxurious design language, and the application of dual liquid crystal display instruments enriches its nighttime recognition. In terms of power system, the new car is equipped with DM-i version and DM-p version of plug-in hybrid system, and both are composed of 1.5T engine + electric motor.

See also  Wall Street, Nasdaq -2.6%: Snap shock with -40% post profit warning, drags down Alphabet and Meta. For Abercrombie sell over -30%

Further reading:

You may also like

Li Auto Announces New Personnel Appointment Shen Yanan...

IPO black market | Huafang Group soared by...

Market Sentiment Gradually Picks Up, Cotton Shocks and...

Sunshine Insurance is officially listed in Hong Kong...

Ideal Auto fell more than 4% before the...

Four programs late. Three are from the Cohesion...

Put the earphones into the watch Huawei releases...

Inflation China: consumer price index +1.6% in November,...

HUAWEI nova 10 SE releases exclusive rights and...

Atlantia: official delisting from Borsa Italiana. A Scheme...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy