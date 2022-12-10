A few days ago, Driving Sight learned from official channels thatBYD frigate 07Will be officially launched today. Combined with previous news, the new car has already started pre-sale, and the pre-sale price range is 220,000 to 280,000 yuan.









Looking back at the appearance, the new car adopts the brand-new design language of the brand model in terms of styling. There is a brand-new air intake grille on the front of the car, and there are bright decorative strips on the top for blessing. On the details of the front of the car, there are also headlights with LED light sources for embellishment, which brings more recognition at night.





In terms of body size, the length, width and height of the new car are 4820*1920*1750mm, and the wheelbase is 2820mm. It is positioned as a medium-sized SUV. Viewed from the side of the body, the new car has a smooth line design, highlighting the car’s fuller body posture. In terms of details, the new car is equipped with hidden door handles and low-drag wheels.





Coming to the rear of the car, the new car is equipped with a newly designed taillight, and the internal LED light strip has a unique line design, which enriches the more conspicuous recognition at night. In terms of power system, the new car is equipped with DM-i version and DM-p version of plug-in hybrid system, and both are composed of 1.5T engine + electric motor.





In terms of interior, the new car adopts a more luxurious design language, and the application of dual liquid crystal display instruments enriches its nighttime recognition.

