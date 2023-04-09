Home Business BYD owner manually restores Han EV with wood: front and rear dual motors can really run
BYD owner manually restores Han EV with wood: front and rear dual motors can really run

BYD owner manually restores Han EV with wood: front and rear dual motors can really run

According to the news of Fast Technology on April 9,A few days ago, the 420,000-fan UP owner “Tianliang Handmade” at station B restored the BYD Han EV with wood to commemorate the first car in his life.

The wooden body, wooden wheels, and even the interior are all pure wood, and even BYD’s iconic rotating central control screen has been restored.

Guan Jian, this car model can still run,The UP master installed two small motors at the front and rear wheels, and welded the control circuit to achieve the effect of front and rear dual motors and four-wheel drive.

Netizens ridiculed: I bought a real car just to make a model, he is real, I cried to death

It is understood that Tianliang Handmade released the first video in August 2020, and it took 21 days to hand-craft the Golden Merry in “One Piece”.

His creative handmade works are relatively large in size and hard-core. He takes the boutique route and usually takes about 20 days.

Video URL: Click here.

