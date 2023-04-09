Arsenal slow down their run in the Premier League suffering the comeback of Liverpool. Now the points ahead of City are 6, but Guardiola’s team have one game less. The two Gabriels score at the start: Martinelli first and then Jesus. Liverpool does not give up and reacts: Salah shortens, then misses the equal penalty, signed by Firmino in the 87th minute. In the recovery double miracle of Ramsdale to avoid the 3-2. Klopp goes to -12 from fourth place

