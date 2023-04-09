Home Health Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal, goals and highlights: Salah and Firmino come back for Martinelli and Jesus
Health

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal, goals and highlights: Salah and Firmino come back for Martinelli and Jesus

by admin

Arsenal slow down their run in the Premier League suffering the comeback of Liverpool. Now the points ahead of City are 6, but Guardiola’s team have one game less. The two Gabriels score at the start: Martinelli first and then Jesus. Liverpool does not give up and reacts: Salah shortens, then misses the equal penalty, signed by Firmino in the 87th minute. In the recovery double miracle of Ramsdale to avoid the 3-2. Klopp goes to -12 from fourth place

THE RANKING

See also  Anisakis risk: the alert is worldwide 🦠 If you don't want to end up in hospital 🏨 watch out for these rules

You may also like

Milan, a child abandoned in the hospital with...

Prestigious international recognition for Dr. Alessandro Buda, one...

Police officer saves gym person life

With vaccinations against meningitis A in Africa

Let’s help them grow. By Peppe Dell’Acqua –...

Discovered a new ultra-rare disease disguised as an...

The newborn Aeneas left at Easter in the...

The three-day diet at Easter: the ideal solution...

Diabetics (and non-diabetics): how to “detox” from sugar...

ADUC – Article – Cancer vaccine for 2030?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy