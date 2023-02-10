5
sports seats are added with punching technology to enhance the driving experience. In addition, a larger 8.8-inch suspended instrument has been installed in the car, and the car-machine system has also been upgraded to the latest DiLink 4.0 system.
Bitauto News On February 10, BYD Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition was officially launched, with a price range of 99,800 to 145,800 yuan. As a new model, the Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition has added a black jade blue exterior color and warm sun brown interior color, and the competitiveness is enhanced through the increase of configuration.
