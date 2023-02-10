500)this.width=500″ align=”center” hspace=”10″ vspace=”10″ rel=”nofollow”/>

Bitauto News On February 10, BYD Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition was officially launched, with a price range of 99,800 to 145,800 yuan. As a new model, the Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition has added a black jade blue exterior color and warm sun brown interior color, and the competitiveness is enhanced through the increase of configuration.