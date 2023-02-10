Home Business BYD Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition goes on sale starting at RMB 99,800
BYD Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition goes on sale starting at RMB 99,800

Bitauto News On February 10, BYD Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition was officially launched, with a price range of 99,800 to 145,800 yuan. As a new model, the Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition has added a black jade blue exterior color and warm sun brown interior color, and the competitiveness is enhanced through the increase of configuration.

sports seats are added with punching technology to enhance the driving experience. In addition, a larger 8.8-inch suspended instrument has been installed in the car, and the car-machine system has also been upgraded to the latest DiLink 4.0 system.

