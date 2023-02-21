At the press conference of BYD looking up to the car brand, in addition to looking up to the U8, a million-level luxury off-road vehicle,A million-level supercar U9 also appeared on the sceneRecently, the domestic social media platform exposed the road test spy photos of the car for the first time.

Yang Wang U9, which appeared at the press conference, adopted the design language of “Gate of Time and Space”. The shape of the headlights was inspired by outer space. On the light group on the front face, especially the special-shaped dot matrix light strip, it seems that the force is indeed too strong, but this time it looks unexpectedly more harmonious because it is covered with camouflage stickers.

U9 is positioned as a supercar, with a very low profile and a large “aspect ratio”. It is also equipped with frameless windows, butterfly doors, through-type tail lights, electric lift spoilers and exaggerated shapes diffuser.

In terms of power, the car will also be equipped with Yi Sifang technology.The platform is based on four motor independent drives, and innovates the vehicle power structure.According to BYD, the technology is 100% self-developed, suitable for pure electric and hybrid platforms, covering off-road, supercars and other models.

Using Yisifang U9, four wheels and four motors,0-100km/h acceleration reaches 2 secondsand is equipped with a blade battery, the current information about the car is limited, and we will continue to pay attention.