Home Business BYD’s million-level supercar looks up to U9 road test spy photos for the first time: it looks better
Business

BYD’s million-level supercar looks up to U9 road test spy photos for the first time: it looks better

by admin
BYD’s million-level supercar looks up to U9 road test spy photos for the first time: it looks better

At the press conference of BYD looking up to the car brand, in addition to looking up to the U8, a million-level luxury off-road vehicle,A million-level supercar U9 also appeared on the sceneRecently, the domestic social media platform exposed the road test spy photos of the car for the first time.

Yang Wang U9, which appeared at the press conference, adopted the design language of “Gate of Time and Space”. The shape of the headlights was inspired by outer space. On the light group on the front face, especially the special-shaped dot matrix light strip, it seems that the force is indeed too strong, but this time it looks unexpectedly more harmonious because it is covered with camouflage stickers.

BYD's million-level supercar looks forward to U9 road test spy photos for the first time: it looks better

BYD's million-level supercar looks forward to U9 road test spy photos for the first time: it looks better

BYD's million-level supercar looks forward to U9 road test spy photos for the first time: it looks better

U9 is positioned as a supercar, with a very low profile and a large “aspect ratio”. It is also equipped with frameless windows, butterfly doors, through-type tail lights, electric lift spoilers and exaggerated shapes diffuser.

BYD's million-level supercar looks forward to U9 road test spy photos for the first time: it looks better

BYD's million-level supercar looks forward to U9 road test spy photos for the first time: it looks better

In terms of power, the car will also be equipped with Yi Sifang technology.The platform is based on four motor independent drives, and innovates the vehicle power structure.According to BYD, the technology is 100% self-developed, suitable for pure electric and hybrid platforms, covering off-road, supercars and other models.

Using Yisifang U9, four wheels and four motors,0-100km/h acceleration reaches 2 secondsand is equipped with a blade battery, the current information about the car is limited, and we will continue to pay attention.

BYD's million-level supercar looks forward to U9 road test spy photos for the first time: it looks better

BYD's million-level supercar looks forward to U9 road test spy photos for the first time: it looks better

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

See also  Opec +: no policy changes soon. Eni, Galp and Tenaris among Equita's favorite stocks

Editor in charge: Luomu

You may also like

The Rock Trading, suspended accounts for 34 thousand....

Pnrr, 120 suspicious projects in 3 years. The...

Two out of 3 people would choose public...

Gas: bills down by 18% with prices at...

The decline in international gold prices is limited,...

The ECB: “Hard fight against inflation”. Stock exchanges...

Eurovita, the capital increase rises. Up to 400...

Fsi does not stop and still rises in...

MSC rises to 80% in the Trieste container...

Mario Vattani in place of Paolo Glisenti. It...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy