MSC gains control of the Trieste Marine Terminal (Tmt). Til (Terminal Investment Limited), a company of the Italian-Swiss group headed by the Aponta family, has received authorization from the competent authorities to purchase a further 30% of the shares of Tmt, of which it already held 50% .

With this operation, Til will hold a total of 80% of the company that manages Molo VII of the port of Trieste; the remaining 20% ​​will continue to be held by To Delta, a multimodal logistics operator.

To Delta management confirmed

The shareholders, explains a note, «sharing a common and long-term vision, have also confirmed the assignments to the company To Delta spa which represents the current management, including the director Stefano Selvatici, with the aim of continuing to guide the company in achieving its future growth objectives».

Among these there is the expansion project of the Tmt and the development of intermodal activities which, the note continues, “represent a challenge for all the national and European port system in a sustainable key”.

Growing terminal

In 2022, the Tmt handled 733,053 teu (20-foot containers) with a growth of 15.8% compared to the previous year, a trend also confirmed in the first months of 2023. The investments planned for the strengthening of Pier VII which envisage the expansion of the quay area and the purchase of new quay and yard cranes.