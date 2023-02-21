Home Business MSC rises to 80% in the Trieste container terminal
Business

MSC rises to 80% in the Trieste container terminal

by admin
MSC rises to 80% in the Trieste container terminal

MSC gains control of the Trieste Marine Terminal (Tmt). Til (Terminal Investment Limited), a company of the Italian-Swiss group headed by the Aponta family, has received authorization from the competent authorities to purchase a further 30% of the shares of Tmt, of which it already held 50% .

With this operation, Til will hold a total of 80% of the company that manages Molo VII of the port of Trieste; the remaining 20% ​​will continue to be held by To Delta, a multimodal logistics operator.

To Delta management confirmed

The shareholders, explains a note, «sharing a common and long-term vision, have also confirmed the assignments to the company To Delta spa which represents the current management, including the director Stefano Selvatici, with the aim of continuing to guide the company in achieving its future growth objectives».

Among these there is the expansion project of the Tmt and the development of intermodal activities which, the note continues, “represent a challenge for all the national and European port system in a sustainable key”.

Growing terminal

In 2022, the Tmt handled 733,053 teu (20-foot containers) with a growth of 15.8% compared to the previous year, a trend also confirmed in the first months of 2023. The investments planned for the strengthening of Pier VII which envisage the expansion of the quay area and the purchase of new quay and yard cranes.

See also  Announcement of Shanxi Huaxiang Group Co., Ltd. on Participating in the 2022 Investor Online Collective Reception Day of Listed Companies in Shanxi District_Interaction_Content_rs

You may also like

The Rock Trading, suspended accounts for 34 thousand....

Pnrr, 120 suspicious projects in 3 years. The...

Two out of 3 people would choose public...

Gas: bills down by 18% with prices at...

The decline in international gold prices is limited,...

The ECB: “Hard fight against inflation”. Stock exchanges...

Eurovita, the capital increase rises. Up to 400...

Fsi does not stop and still rises in...

BYD’s million-level supercar looks up to U9 road...

Mario Vattani in place of Paolo Glisenti. It...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy