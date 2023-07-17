Cab Log inaugurates the Italian beer distribution hub

Cab Log, Italian hub for beer distribution

Seventy thousand pallets of capacity, fifty thousand square meters of surface area, the possibility of sorting more than 250 million liters of beer in a year. In October Cab Log, Venetian integrated logistics company based in Noal, will inaugurate a new logistics space in Oppeanoin the Verona area, to serve the historic customer Ab InBev, world leader in the beer industry. In the new location they will work approx 150 people.

Birra “green”

The new plant will respond to all sustainability goals: internal management for environmental protection through the installation of photovoltaic systems, low-consumption LED lighting with system regulation system according to actual needs (for example when people or trolleys pass by), use of eco-compatible materials, also for those for operational consumption (biodegradable film, recyclable packaging, etc), containment of the use of potable and non-potable water. In addition to this, the platform will already be set up for the use of gas, electric and hydrogen vehicles. All this has made it possible to comply with the most stringent international standards and to obtain certification “Leed Gold”.

Strategic position

The geographic location you choose will help reduce the environmental impactas the hub is connected to the main motorways and railway junctions: in fact, it is estimated that in 2.2 million truck kilometers will be saved a year in A4, with a strong reduction in emissions. In addition to the impact on a national level, the project has also been studied from an international point of view, given that the position of the new center will make it possible to make greater use the intermodal exchange, guaranteeing the optimization of routes from Northern European breweries.

The business expands

“The location is also strategic for being able to enter more markedly in the wine sector and to increase our commitment in the confectionery sector and Christmas and Easter celebrations – he explains Massimo Berti, general manager of Cab Log, – We expect our activities to create a significant local economic spin-off, particularly in terms of employment and opportunities for the younger generations. In fact, we will provide advanced services, from the management of products suspended from excise duty to advanced co-packing, from the preparation of visual boxes for supermarkets to the reverse logistics of empty drums, in short, a mix of qualifying value-added activities supported by technology and digitization .”

