Elisabetta Canalis diet: how the showgirl does to keep fit

The well-known host of Sardinian origin has finally revealed the secret to always keeping fit: here is her diet.

The fans know it well, Elisabetta Canalis she has always managed to show off a screaming silhouette, despite the fact that she has lived in the United States of America for several years, which as we well know, are not famous for their healthy cuisine. In the last period, the presenter has ended up at the center of the gossip news for her divorce from her husband, the Californian surgeon Brian Perri, with whom she was married in 2014, after about two years of dating.

In 2015, the two welcomed their only daughter, Skyler, who currently lives with her mother in Los Angeles, although Canalis’ ex-husband would joint custodyat least according to the latest rumors, the same ones for which the Sardinian native would have asked for the separation, even if the reasons are not known.

Although she has moved away from the Bel Paese in recent years, the 44-year-old regularly keeps her fans updated, who follow her every move. The latter will surely have noticed that in the last period Elizabeth has begun to devote herself to a rather intense sport, the kickboxing, which allows you to clear your mind and stay fit at the same time. Obviously alongside physical activity a strict diet. Let’s find out together.

The Canalis diet

During a social interaction with some fans, the showgirl decided to answer some curiosities, which concern, among other things, workouts and her diet. She underlined how hydration plays a key role for her. She in fact she tries to drink at least three liters of water a day. He then went on to reveal his typical day, at least from a food point of view.

How does Elisabetta Canalis keep fit? The diet of the ex tissue – tantasalute.it – photo @littlecrumb_

Elizabeth’s typical breakfast consists of a bowl of cereal, while for lunch she often opts for a banana smoothie, with peanut butter and protein powder. Dinner, on the other hand, is the most consistent meal for her as she eats practically any type of food, dto carbohydrates to proteins. However, Skyler’s mom revealed that she doesn’t always follow this diet.

Added to all this is physical activity, which for her represents a very important part of her life. She tries to train at least three times a week, although he has specified that he does not follow a precise routine. Sometimes tries his hand at pilates, on other days instead she tries her hand at boxing or kickboxing, a sport she has recently approached.

