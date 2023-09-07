Cadillac Escalade 2024 Receives Key Upgrades, Including Super Cruise System and 20th Anniversary V-Series Package

Cadillac Unveils Upgrades for the 2024 Escalade, Including Super Cruise System

Cadillac has announced significant upgrades for its luxurious SUV, the Escalade, and its high-performance variant, the Escalade-V. The standout feature is the inclusion of the Super Cruise system as a standard feature on all models, except the base Luxury variant.

The Super Cruise system, developed by Cadillac, is an advanced driver assistance system that combines adaptive cruise control, electric steering, and a network of sensors to enable hands-free driving under certain constant-speed conditions. It should be noted that the system requires the road to be previously mapped and the vehicle to be connected to the network for optimal performance.

In an effort to provide added value to Escalade buyers, Cadillac has partnered with OnStar to offer a three-year Premium Plan as part of the vehicle’s price. However, after the initial period, owners can expect to pay approximately $50 per month for OnStar access, though pricing may change in the future.

The Escalade-V, the high-performance version of the Escalade, also receives the Super Cruise upgrade. Additionally, Cadillac has introduced a new body color called Black Diamond Tricoat, designed to make the vehicle stand out on the streets.

While the 2024 model of the Escalade does not feature any significant changes other than the Super Cruise system and the Anniversary V-Series package for the Escalade-V, this is understandable as the current generation Escalade was introduced in 2022.

In terms of performance and engine options, the 2024 Cadillac Escalade remains unchanged. The standard version is equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 engine producing 420 horsepower and 620 Nm of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Detailed pricing information for the 2024 Escalade has yet to be announced by Cadillac, but it is expected to be available soon when the online configurator goes live. It is worth noting that the Escalade-V is already a luxury vehicle with a higher price point, costing over $20,000 more than a V8-powered Range Rover.

Overall, the upgrades to the 2024 Cadillac Escalade demonstrate the brand’s commitment to innovation and safety in autonomous driving, providing customers with enhanced features and a premium driving experience.

