The show of CGIL Congress has started but still lacks the main course, that is the intervention of Giorgia Meloniand yet we already had a great time.

Meanwhile there is Elly Schlein who crowned herself “Princess of the Left” and took the lead of a heterogeneous and stimulating company composed of: Giuseppe Conte, Nicola Fratoianni and Carlo Calenda.

Let’s say right away that the “Company of the Tinello”thus we also pay due homage to the fantasy interests of Giorgia Meloni, it is a home-made national-popular aggregation which nonetheless exists, even if it is the result of a sort of skilful ideological ambush by the Schlein-Landini duo.

Naturally the “gang of four” is divided as usual about everything and they act more like Renzo’s chickens (renzi’s pardon) than as allies, and they keep pecking at each other, but so be it.

Carlo Calenda’s speech at the CGIL congress

Let’s not complain too much and enjoy the show Charles Calenda, which is just a misso dominico by Matteo Renzi, who takes it out on everyone but in the meantime doesn’t give up the media limelight offered to him by the CGIL.

Of course it takes a big “face” of bronze to show up at the house of the largest workers’ union to talk about how beautiful the Jobs Act is, i.e. the law that annulled article 18 of the Workers’ Statute, one of the conquests more painful and significant than the left.

Yet Calenda weaves its glories and Landini and Fratoianni “pippa” as they say in that Rome that Calenda yesterday wanted to glorify with an interpretation worthy of the best Alberto Sordi.

In fact as he spoke the public rightly speared him and so he began to act, perhaps mindful of his grandfather Comencini who was a director.

Of Pinocchio, Calenda has only the nose but we admit that the sketch as a Roman bully from the suburbs was beautiful. “Ahò, regà, you haven’t invited me to speak that everything is all you need is love, but have my say”, declaims the politician from Parioli while Landini nods embarrassed like a college girl in front of the glories of Rocco Siffredi.

Calenda performs in a cabaret sketch that will go down in history

“Beautiful friends, let me talk, because otherwise what are you doing to make the debates on democracy?”. It is said, it is said, it is whispered that Giorgia is preparing adequate countermoves in Roman dialect to recover ground.

But Calenda, you know, is a big man that the head of Wagner gives him a mustache. He also has the cool tattoos that Torbella doesn’t even have and his finely Oxford-style dialectic can intimidate and surprise the most naive.

When Giuseppe Conte, for example, told him “but you vote with the right”, Calenda looked like a bull with smoking nostrils who shouted: “We never voted with them!” and the assistance that the “people’s advocate” had involuntarily raised for him on the right-wing government, the yellow-green, made by the Five Stars with Salvini and the League and led by him was lost.

And then the grand finale to save himself from the embrace of all the (ex?) Communists present with whom he ended up together: “I will never govern this park with those!”. At that point an ontological, indeed existential, question arose in the room drunk with the politicians’ spring sweats: “So what did you come here for?”. Legitimate question, but Calenda didn’t answer and rolling his big eyes, bulging his big face, paused like an empty puppet. It can be seen that in Florence Renzi had run out of batteries.

