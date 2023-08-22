California Boosts Rebates to Help Low- and Moderate-Income Individuals Get Electric Vehicles

New Rebates in California Help Low-Income Individuals Afford Electric Vehicles

California is taking steps to assist low- and moderate-income individuals in purchasing electric vehicles by increasing rebates offered through the California Clean Vehicle Reimbursement Project (CVRP). This initiative, spearheaded by the California Air Resources Board, aims to make electric vehicles more accessible to all Californians while promoting a cleaner environment.

Notably, popular electric vehicles like the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are eligible for these increased rebates, signaling a significant opportunity for individuals looking to switch to electric cars and contribute to reducing air pollution.

However, it is important to keep in mind that both the CVRP and the Federal Tax Credit have specific eligibility criteria that must be met. Understanding these guidelines is crucial for individuals interested in benefiting from the rebates.

Starting in February, the refunds for low- to moderate-income earners will witness a significant rise compared to previous amounts. Previously, a fuel cell electric vehicle qualified for a rebate of $7,000.00, a battery electric vehicle for $4,500.00, and a plug-in hybrid for $3,500.00. With the boost in rebates, a fuel cell or battery electric vehicle now costs $7,500.00, and a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle costs $6,500.00.

Income limits serve as the determining factor for eligibility. Individuals earning up to 400% of the federal poverty level fall within the criteria. For households consisting of one person, the income limit stands at $54,360.00, while for a two-person household, it is $73,240.00. The limits for households of three, four, and five are $92,120.00, $111,000.00, and $129,880.00, respectively. Once an application is approved, individuals can typically expect to receive their rebate within 90 days.

Additionally, the city offers a federal tax credit kit for those who purchase a new plug-in electric vehicle or fuel cell vehicle from 2023 onwards. Interested individuals should note that they might be eligible for a clean vehicle tax credit of up to $7,500.00. To qualify for this credit, married couples must have a modified adjusted income of less than $300.00. Heads of households must have an income below $225.00, while other taxpayers must have a modified adjusted income below $150,000.00.

These rebates and tax credits aim to incentivize individuals to choose electric vehicles and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future. By making electric vehicles more affordable for low- and moderate-income individuals, California is taking proactive steps toward reducing emissions and creating a greener state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

