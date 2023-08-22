Karol G’s Mañana Será Bonito Tour: A Star-Studded Journey through Stadiums

Colombian superstar Karol G has officially started her Mañana Será Bonito tour, marking her first stadium tour. The tour is named after her landmark album. Karol G kicked off the tour on August 10 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. She then performed at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on August 14. During her time in Los Angeles, stars like Selena Gomez, Alicia Keys, and Lauren Jauregui were seen enjoying her repertoire of hits. The singer gave two consecutive sold-out concerts at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, performing in front of 60,000 people each day on August 18 and 19.

Karol G’s Mañana Será Bonito tour is set to visit major markets such as Miami, Houston, Chicago, and Dallas before concluding at Gillette Stadium in Boston on September 28. This arena run follows her highly successful 2022 $trip Love Tour, which became the highest-grossing US tour by a Latina woman in history, raking in $69.9 million from 33 shows in North America.

In addition to her tour success, Karol G made history as the first Latino headliner at Lollapalooza in August. She also released her second album of the year, “Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful (Bichota Season),” six months after her album “Tomorrow Will Be Nice” debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, making her the first woman in Spanish to achieve a No. 1 album on the chart.

Throughout her stadium tour, Karol G has been joined by various stars on stage and in the crowd. Alicia Keys, who previously shared a special moment on stage with Karol G in Colombia, was spotted at the Rose Bowl show enjoying the hits. Colombian hitmaker Feid, rumored to be Karol G’s boyfriend, attended the Rose Bowl concert on the same weekend as her birthday. Becky G joined Karol G on stage to perform their anthem “MAMIII” during the second sold-out concert.

Selena Gomez, who calls Karol G her “sister from another mister,” was also seen backstage at the Rose Bowl tour stop. Puerto Rican singer and rapper Young Miko opened Karol’s shows and performed “Dispo” with her for the first time. Colombian actress Sofía Vergara, who will star in Netflix’s “Griselda” with Karol G, danced the night away at one of the Rose Bowl shows.

Karol G’s Mañana Será Bonito tour continues to draw in audiences and showcase her talent and star power.

