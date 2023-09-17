Home » California Tops List as Most Expensive State for Gasoline, Reaching $5.50 USD Per Gallon
California Tops List as Most Expensive State for Gasoline, Reaching $5.50 USD Per Gallon

California Tops List as Most Expensive State for Gasoline, Reaching $5.50 USD Per Gallon

Gasoline Prices on the Rise in the United States

In the United States, California has emerged as the state with the highest gasoline prices, with a gallon costing an average of $5.50 USD. According to a report by AAA Gas Prices, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has reached $3.85 USD, a significant increase from the previous week. This surge in prices can be attributed to the rising cost of oil, with a barrel now priced at around $90.00 USD.

Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA, explained that increasing oil costs are exerting upward pressure on pump prices. However, this trend is mitigated by lower demand for gasoline. As a result, the customary decrease in pump prices is being hindered by the current high oil costs. Consequently, there has been a decline in the number of people refueling their vehicles. This decline can be attributed to the opening of schools, shorter days, and less pleasant weather during this time of the year.

In terms of statistics, the current national average for gasoline stands at $3.85 USD, which is the same as a month ago but 15 cents more than the previous year.

When analyzing the most expensive markets in the country, California leads the way with a gallon of gasoline priced at $5.50 USD. Washington follows closely behind at $5.05 USD, followed by Hawaii at $4.79 USD, Nevada at $4.73 USD, and Oregon at $4.70 USD. The average prices in Alaska, Arizona, Utah, Montana, and Idaho are $4.60 USD, $4.51 USD, $4.32 USD, $4.20 USD, and $4.15 USD, respectively.

Additionally, it is important to highlight the states that have witnessed the largest increases in their average gasoline prices. Minnesota takes the top spot with an increase of 32 cents, followed by North Dakota with a 31 cent increase, and Iowa with a 29 cent increase. Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Mountain, Arizona, Missouri, and Kansas complete the list.

As gasoline prices continue to rise across the country, consumers are likely to feel the impact on their wallets. It remains to be seen how these increases will affect the economy and consumer behavior in the months to come.

