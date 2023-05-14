Camila Giorgi enchants Rome (super with the pink skirt!). And she reveals the dream: “I would like …”

Camila Giorgi queen of Rome: third round at the WTA 1000

Camila Giorgi is making his fans dream on the field (two great victories so far) and off (charming with the pink skirt, see photo in the gallery) during the Wta 1000 underway in Rome. The Italian tennis player defeated the Russian in straight sets Ekaterina Alexandrova, seeded number fifteen, with the score 6-4 6-2 after an hour and a half of play. He is now in the third round where he will challenge Karolina Muchova. Unfortunately it is faded the blue derby Between Camila Giorgi and Martina Trevisan. In fact, the Italian number one was beaten by the Czech after a three-hour battle: 3-6 6-3 7-5 (the Tuscan player also had a match point). Camila Giorgi started the tournament at number 37 WTA and aims to bring the world top 30 closer (in the Live Ranking he would currently be in 33rd place, but the ranking varies from game to game).

Camila Giorgi reveals her dream: “I would like to live in Rome”

«I love playing in Rome: it is a beautiful city and I would like to live there one day – the words of Camila Giorgi – I took a ride on a scooter – even if it’s a bit dangerous – around the centre, among the monuments and it was wonderful. And then I like people, you can talk to everyone, and it’s all very simple. In the past – reports the official website of the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome – I didn’t really like playing on clay, then I realized that I could do it exactly like on concrete»

