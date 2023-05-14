Tamara Đurić face after plastic surgery | Fun

Tamara Đurić recently underwent another aesthetic intervention, thanks to which she is unrecognizable. Followers are not thrilled!

Starlet Tamara Đurić, who by her own admission has had “at least 100 interventions” on her face and body, recently stayed in Turkey, with a surgeon known to our local singers and starlets, and with whom she literally changed her personal description.

Upon her return to Serbia, Tamara announced herself on social networks, showing that she is “not the same woman” who traveled abroad for surgery, and shortly after the swelling subsided, she started getting massages at the hairdresser’s… and posted it all on Instagram.

In one of the shots, you can see that Tamara has eyebrows halfway up her forehead, but she also has cheekbones that have never been more pronounced. Bruises are still visible under the cheekbone and on the eyes, which she then covered up when she went to the hairdresser. Some followers left her comments “that they have never seen a longer beard” and wondered “who is that surgeon who did all that”.

Take a closer look at Tamara’s face:

But also how she looked before the last operation:



Tamara looked like this when we saw her for the first time, at the Farm:

