Home » Tamara Đurić face after plastic surgery | Fun
World

Tamara Đurić face after plastic surgery | Fun

by admin
Tamara Đurić face after plastic surgery | Fun

Tamara Đurić recently underwent another aesthetic intervention, thanks to which she is unrecognizable. Followers are not thrilled!

Source: Instagram/tamaradjuric89

Starlet Tamara Đurić, who by her own admission has had “at least 100 interventions” on her face and body, recently stayed in Turkey, with a surgeon known to our local singers and starlets, and with whom she literally changed her personal description.

Upon her return to Serbia, Tamara announced herself on social networks, showing that she is “not the same woman” who traveled abroad for surgery, and shortly after the swelling subsided, she started getting massages at the hairdresser’s… and posted it all on Instagram.

In one of the shots, you can see that Tamara has eyebrows halfway up her forehead, but she also has cheekbones that have never been more pronounced. Bruises are still visible under the cheekbone and on the eyes, which she then covered up when she went to the hairdresser. Some followers left her comments “that they have never seen a longer beard” and wondered “who is that surgeon who did all that”.

Take a closer look at Tamara’s face:

But also how she looked before the last operation:

Tamara looked like this when we saw her for the first time, at the Farm:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  ATP Barcelona, ​​Tartarini: "Musetti can put Tsitsipas in difficulty. Super coach? He touched me..."

You may also like

Palermo, Andrea Farolfi with Dylan Dog Font wins...

today’s horoscope, May 14th

Dragana Kosjerina in a tight dress in the...

MotoGP 2023. French GP at Le Mans. Fabio...

Perfect Sunday for Taurus: today’s horoscope, May 14th

Many places in the United States have entered...

Rk Mladost champion RS celebration and cup for...

Erdoğan and the latest rally in his native...

Luke Black’s performance in the Eurovision final |...

Towards a ceasefire between Israel and Jihad but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy