At Piazza Affari Campari lost 1.8% despite having closed the first half of 2022 with improved revenues and profitability, beating analysts’ estimates. In particular, Campari in the first six months of 2022 recorded revenues of € 1.26 billion, up by 25.6% compared to the same period of 2021, and above analysts’ estimates of € 1.2 billion. . The company closed the first half with an adjusted net profit of 220.2 million euros, against the estimate of 190.9 million euros, and a sharp increase compared to the same period of 2021. The operating margin also beats analysts’ estimates. adjusted, which rises to 353 million euros, against an estimate of 313.4 million euros. The consequence is an increase in margins which rises to 28.1%.

Campari management confirmed the guidance on net sales in 2022 and underlines that “even if uncertainties remain due to the pandemic and geopolitical tensions in progress, we remain positive”. In addition, he says that due to accelerating inflationary pressures, the company will proceed with “planned price increases to partially mitigate the less favorable sales mix.”