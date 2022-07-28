Home Business Campari: 1st half accounts beat estimates. The inflationary push makes it necessary to raise prices
Business

Campari: 1st half accounts beat estimates. The inflationary push makes it necessary to raise prices

by admin
Campari: 1st half accounts beat estimates. The inflationary push makes it necessary to raise prices

At Piazza Affari Campari lost 1.8% despite having closed the first half of 2022 with improved revenues and profitability, beating analysts’ estimates. In particular, Campari in the first six months of 2022 recorded revenues of € 1.26 billion, up by 25.6% compared to the same period of 2021, and above analysts’ estimates of € 1.2 billion. . The company closed the first half with an adjusted net profit of 220.2 million euros, against the estimate of 190.9 million euros, and a sharp increase compared to the same period of 2021. The operating margin also beats analysts’ estimates. adjusted, which rises to 353 million euros, against an estimate of 313.4 million euros. The consequence is an increase in margins which rises to 28.1%.

Campari management confirmed the guidance on net sales in 2022 and underlines that “even if uncertainties remain due to the pandemic and geopolitical tensions in progress, we remain positive”. In addition, he says that due to accelerating inflationary pressures, the company will proceed with “planned price increases to partially mitigate the less favorable sales mix.”

See also  In response to regulatory policies, Alibaba International will ban the sale of virtual currency mining machine products-digital currency/blockchain

You may also like

The application ecology is increasingly prosperous, and domestic...

Geekbench confirms Moto Razr 2022 folding screen new...

The balance of financing on the Science and...

Oil prices dropped for three consecutive years during...

PropTech, Intesa Sanpaolo closes two new operations in...

my country’s energy independent guarantee capacity remains above...

Wall Street: Nasdaq futures jump over 1%, assists...

Reverse repurchase operations have entered the new normal,...

China Micro Semiconductor Announces the Winning Rate of...

Nexi, waiting for the accounts, accelerates on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy