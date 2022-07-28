Mike Pompeo may soon testify behind closed doors before the American House Special Commission investigating the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. Cnn.

Donald Trump’s secretary of state interview could take place next week. Super witness Cassidy Hutchinson, assistant to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, revealed that Pompeo tried to contact his boss the day after the assault to let him know that government ministers were considering invoking the 25th amendment. and kick out Trump.