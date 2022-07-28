Home World Capitol Hill Assault: CNN: “Soon Pompeo in front of Special Commission”
World

Capitol Hill Assault: CNN: “Soon Pompeo in front of Special Commission”

by admin
Capitol Hill Assault: CNN: “Soon Pompeo in front of Special Commission”

Mike Pompeo may soon testify behind closed doors before the American House Special Commission investigating the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. Cnn.

Assault on Capitol Hill: the US Department of Justice launches an investigation into Trump’s behavior

Donald Trump’s secretary of state interview could take place next week. Super witness Cassidy Hutchinson, assistant to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, revealed that Pompeo tried to contact his boss the day after the assault to let him know that government ministers were considering invoking the 25th amendment. and kick out Trump.

See also  Donald Trump's eclipse is farther than imagined - David A. Graham

You may also like

Ukraine latest news. Kiev: “Moscow talks about negotiations...

North Korea, Kim’s warning: ready to use a...

Four rockets attacked near Turkish consulate in Mosul,...

The Monetary Authority of Macau raises the discount...

North Korea, Kim threatens to ‘annihilate’ the South

Spirits, Sausages and Ham Aosburg Group Brings New...

Power struggle upgrade!Three major events disrupted Zhongnanhai and...

It is expected that by the end of...

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the...

The Pope lands in Québec: “Stop the arms...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy