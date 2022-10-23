Original title: Canalys announced that Xiaomi ranked first in Indian market share in the third quarter

On October 21, the research agency Canalys disclosed the latest report on the Indian smartphone market. In the third quarter of 2022, due to weak demand in the low-end market, smartphone shipments in the Indian market were 44.6 million units, down 6% from the same period last year. Among them, Xiaomi ranked first with a shipment of 9.2 million units.

Canalys analyst Sanyam Chaurasia said the contribution from entry-level devices fell this year, hit by inflation, while the mid-to-high-end segment performed relatively better due to aggressive promotions. “The good news is that consumer demand has improved in the last few weeks of the quarter,” said Sanyam Chaurasia.

The report shows that in the third quarter, the overall market share of Chinese suppliers in the Indian smartphone market remained unchanged at 76%.

“The growing popularity of 5G devices is supporting overall device ASP growth and sales revenue.” Chaurasia said it’s the perfect time for vendors to push their 5G portfolio to smartphones to improve users over the next two years , because operators are rolling out 5G services in first-tier cities.

In terms of brands, in the third quarter, Xiaomi ranked first in the Indian smartphone market with shipments of 9.2 million units and a market share of 21%. Samsung and vivo ranked second and third respectively. Samsung shipped 8.1 million units with a market share of 18%, and vivo shipped 7.3 million units with a market share of 16%.

