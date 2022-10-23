Original title: Haliburton: The responsibility for losing is our first team, I must play better as a leader

Haliburton: The responsibility for losing is our first team, I must play better as a leader

Live it, October 22. Today’s NBA regular season, the Pacers lost 134-137 to the Spurs. After the game, the Pacers player Haliburton accepted an interview with reporters.

“Our first team has to get off to a good start,” he said. “We have to lose. We have to be better, we’re going to play better, and as a team leader, I have to play better when I miss shots. “

In this campaign, Haliburton scored 27 points, 3 rebounds, 12 assists and 1 steal in 27 minutes and 09 seconds, shooting 9 of 18 from the field, including 1 of 5 three-pointers and 8 of 8 free throws.

