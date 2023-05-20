Home » Capital-forming benefits: Shares until repayment – this is how the state and job support
Business

Capital-forming benefits: Shares until repayment – this is how the state and job support

by admin
Capital-forming benefits: Shares until repayment – this is how the state and job support

EIt sounds pretty cloudy: “Future Financing Act”. Finance and justice ministers presented a draft for this in mid-April. It is intended to facilitate investments in Germany and strengthen employee participation. But in one paragraph it also contains a regulation that should make savers sit up and take notice. Because that would decisively reform the capital-forming benefits. Far more people would receive state support, and this would be significantly higher.

WELT shows how the state and employers support you in building wealth – and why you should not miss this opportunity.

See also  1 billion loans were taken away by "Shenzhen Real Estate Management", Shenzhen's operating loans flowed into the property market over 2.1 billion_violation

You may also like

Terna: electricity consumption down in April 2023

What the NATO exercise Air Defender means for...

Olidata approves the financial statements, profit of 9.5...

News – News: Floods in Italy drive more...

Eni places two 4-year and 10-year bonds for...

GMail: Google’s big deletion plan – What users...

Murder of a 70-year-old in Corvetto: the partner...

Russia – ICC is undeterred after Russian action...

Trust Systema! closes 2022 with growth: profit of...

Taxes: the real estate crisis tears a billion-dollar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy