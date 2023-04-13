PR/Business Insider



Car of the Yeara merger of the nine European car publications Auto (Italy), Autocar (UK), Automobil Revue (Switzerland), Autopista (Spain), Auto Trends (Belgium), Autovisie (Netherlands), Firmenauto (Germany), L’Automobile Magazine (France) and Vi Bilägere (Sweden), awards the Car of the Year every year.

Car of the Year: This is the car of the year 2023

The finalists for the title were presented at the end of 2022. At that time, the selection was limited to seven cars. Below: the Jeep Avenger*the Nissan Ariya*the Renault Austral*the Volkswagen ID. Buzz*the Kia Niro*the Peugeot 408* as well as the identical sister models Subaru Solterra and Toyota bZ4X*. It is noticeable that almost exclusively electric cars are among the finalists – only the Peugeot 408 has a conventional combustion engine.

At the beginning of 2023, Car of the Year announced the car of the year. So the jury got the Jeep Avenger* with a total of 328 points and 21 first votes. The Avenger is way ahead of that Volkswagen ID. Buzz*, who made it to second place with 241 points. Where did the other finalists end up?

The top 7 cars of the year

1. Platz : Jeep Avenger (328 points)

: Jeep Avenger (328 points) 2. Platz : Volkswagen ID. Buzz (241 points)

: Volkswagen ID. Buzz (241 points) 3. Platz : Nissan Ariya (211 Points)

: Nissan Ariya (211 Points) 4. Platz : Kia Niro (200 Points)

: Kia Niro (200 Points) 5. Platz : Renault Austral (163 points)

: Renault Austral (163 points) 6. Platz : Peugeot 408 (149 points)

: Peugeot 408 (149 points) 7. Platz: Subaru Single/Toyota bZ4X (133 Points)

Here you can lease the cars of the year cheaply

Do you want to drive the car of the year? We checked our leasing calculator to find great deals for the winner and the six other finalists. What should you know about the leasing deals and the respective vehicles? You can read more about this under the respective car:

The offer at a glance

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 18 Fun Mileage: 5000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 235,74 Euro special payment: 4750.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded) Deployment Fee: one-off 990.00 euros list price: 38.500,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,61 Fuel: electric Transmission: Automatic Perfomance: 156 PS (115 Kilowatts) Top speed: 150 km/h Range: up to 392 kilometers Power Consumption: combined 15.3 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Touchscreen, parking assistant, emergency brake assistant, automatic climate control, on-board computer, rain sensor, multifunction steering wheel and more Color: rot Delivery time: about seven months

The offer at a glance

Target group: Private and commercial leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 698,53 Euro special payment: 3000.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded) Deployment Fee: one-off 1659.00 euros (including registration) list price: 69.350,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 1,01 Fuel: electric Transmission: Automatic Perfomance: 204 PS (150 Kilowatts) Top speed: 145 km/h Range: up to 423 kilometers Power Consumption: combined 20.9 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Cruise control, parking assist, emergency brake assist, blind spot assist, rain sensor, multifunction steering wheel, voice control, tire pressure monitoring system, automatic climate control, keyless central locking, trip computer, navigation system, touchscreen, adaptive cruise control, fatigue warning system, lane departure warning system and more Color: grau Delivery time: immediately available

The offer at a glance

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 561,00 Euro special payment: no Deployment Fee: one-off 1150.00 euros (including admission) list price: 48.690,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 1,15 Fuel: electric Transmission: Automatic Perfomance: 218 PS (160 Kilowatts) Top speed: 160 km/h Range: up to 320 kilometers Power Consumption: combined 18.5 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Rain sensor, cruise control, touchscreen, parking assist, emergency brake assist, climate control, multifunction steering wheel, keyless central locking, tire pressure monitoring system, trip computer, navigation system, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system and more Color: bronze Delivery time: about six months

The offer at a glance

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 60 Fun Mileage: 5000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 339,00 Euro special payment: 6000.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded) Deployment Fee: one-off 1095.00 euros list price: 47.590,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,71 Fuel: electric Transmission: Automatic Perfomance: 204 PS (150 Kilowatts) Top speed: 167 km/h Range: up to 460 kilometers Power Consumption: combined 16.2 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen, parking assist, emergency brake assist, trip computer, navigation system, drowsiness warning system, tire pressure monitoring system, automatic climate control, keyless central locking, cruise control, voice control, lane departure warning and more Color: white Delivery time: about twelve months

The offer at a glance

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 60 Fun Mileage: 5000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 220,00 Euro special payment: no Deployment Fee: one-off fee of 995.00 euros list price: 29.900,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,74 Fuel: Hybrid Transmission: manually Perfomance: 140 PS (103 Kilowatts) Top speed: 174 km/h Consumption: combined 6.2 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 139 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Rain sensor, cruise control, multifunction steering wheel, parking assist, emergency brake assist, climate control, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system, keyless central locking, tire pressure monitoring system and more Color: white Delivery time: around vier Monate

The offer at a glance

Target group: Private and commercial leasing Duration: 24 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 332,00 Euro special payment: no Deployment Fee: one-off 990.00 euros list price: 36.750,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,90 Fuel: Petrol Transmission: Automatic Perfomance: 131 PS (96 Kilowatts) Top speed: 210 km/h Consumption: combined 6.0 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 136 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Rain sensor, cruise control, voice control, parking assistant, drowsiness warning system, blind spot assistant, automatic climate control, keyless central locking, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, emergency brake assistant, on-board computer, touch screen, navigation system, lane departure warning system and more Color: blau Delivery time: about six months

The offer at a glance

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 349,00 Euro special payment: 4500.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded) Deployment Fee: one-off 1199.00 euros list price: 47.490,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,73 Fuel: electric Transmission: Automatic Perfomance: 204 PS (150 Kilowatts) Top speed: 160 km/h Range: up to 513 kilometers Power Consumption: combined 14.4 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Rain sensor, cruise control, voice control, parking assistance, lane departure warning, keyless central locking, multifunction steering wheel, emergency brake assistant, automatic climate control, trip computer, navigation system, tire pressure monitoring system and more Color: schwarz Delivery time: about seven months

