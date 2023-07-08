Car production in the EU: the Chinese Saic looks to Italy

The Chinese Saic looks to Italy to produce cars in Europe

There would be also Italy among the European countries taken into consideration by the Chinese giant Saic where to build a large production plant. In fact, during a meeting with the press, the company’s top management revealed that they had put the construction of a factory in the Old Continent on their agenda and that they were now close to choosing the most suitable nation. In this way, the Shanghai automaker joins the growing number of Chinese manufacturers intending to establish an industrial presence in Europe.

The giant attacks Europe

The landing in Europe is functional to strengthen the international expansion strategy that has been in place for some time now. The company has already a strong presence in the EU thanks, in particular, to Mg brand acquired in 2007 and since then it has become the passepartout for targeting foreign markets. Saic is not only iChina‘s largest automaker with over 5.3 million vehicles assembled in 2022but it is also the main exporter: quasi a third of vehicles made in China shipped abroad belong to its brands or to its joint ventures with major international brands (General Motors and Volkswagen above all). Now, the Chinese have decided to go one step further and aim at sell 1.2 million vehicles abroad. Saiac is just the latest Chinese giant aiming for Europe. Beyond Geely who planted the flag in the Old Continent with the acquisition of the brand Volvo (and recently a stake in Aston Martin)There are also Byd e Great Wall who have long been looking for a suitable location to host a local assembly plant.

Italy opens its doors

The Italy option cannot be excluded for some factors. At a logistical level, the port system guarantees supplies. Also the same Minister of Industry Ursoit was said favorable to the arrival of new car manufacturers also in the light of the strategy of Stellar increasingly French traction. “We hope – reiterated the minister just a few days ago – that the former Fiat car manufacturer aims to produce at least one million cars in Italy and not half as today. And in any case, other car manufacturers are welcome in Italy”. A message that could be understood by Saiac.

