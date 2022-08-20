Banca Carige today announced the results for the first half of 2022 which see a loss of 221.1 million euros, “essentially attributable – explains the bank in a note – to the recording in the second quarter of significant non-recurring items for a total of 205 million, due mainly to the review of the valuation assumptions of some accounting items and to strategic choices in the context of the activities aimed at the gradual process of integration with the parent company Bper Banca “. Net of these non-recurring elements, adds Carige, the six months closed with a negative net result of 17.1 million, confirming the positive trend of the income statement compared to the result of -48 million in the first six months of 2021.

In the first half of the year, the gross operating margin was positive for € 40.9 million, confirming, in the second quarter, the trend of progressive recovery of margins already highlighted in previous periods, and derives from operating income for € 232.6 million (+14, 3% compared to the first half of 2021) and operating costs essentially stable for 191.8 million (+ 0.7% compared to 190.4 million in the first half of 2021).

It is recalled that the board of directors of Banca Carige met today to approve the consolidated results as at 30 June 2022, following the revocation of the decree suspending the execution of the resolution of the shareholders’ meeting of 15 June 2022 appointing the administrative body, ordered by the court of Genoa with an order filed last August 16.