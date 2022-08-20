Home Sports Adana: Dzyuba and Balotelli the Montella attack
Adana: Dzyuba and Balotelli the Montella attack

The Adana in Turkey has put together two center forwards who carry a fictional literature. Journey between balotellate, dzyubate and fantastic goals. If everything goes well…

The Adana di Balo and Montella is a crossroads of stories on the edge of the ball. Meanwhile, the city, Adana, founded centuries ago by Alexander the Great during his advance towards India, then the president, Murat Sancak, who miraculously escaped a terrorist attack suffered six years ago. Now Sergeant Dzyuba has also joined.

