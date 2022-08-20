Marco, a fifteen year old from Brescia, began to isolate himself from the world by convincing his mother that he had severe migraines. In reality it was the fear of his physical aspect of him that, despite a high school career, gradually led him to the epilogue of this “disease”, that is, school dropout. Sofia, on the other hand, a sixteen-year-old Roman, said that she preferred to stay at home because her friends of hers did not talk about interesting topics and she too ended up isolating herself more and more until she retired from the high school she attended.