Home Business Carige: Malacalza appeal rejected on the purchase of residual shares by Bper
Business

Carige: Malacalza appeal rejected on the purchase of residual shares by Bper

by admin

BPER Banca announced over the weekend that, by order of 16 September 2022, the Court of Genoa rejected the precautionary appeal presented by Malacalza Investimenti Srl, a minority shareholder of Banca Carige, with which the latter had asked to inhibit BPER the exercise of the right to purchase the residual ordinary shares issued by Carige following the achievement of the threshold of 95% of the ordinary capital of Carige itself.

The Court of Genoa also sentenced Malacalza to pay the legal costs.

This decision removes the latest uncertainties on the possibility of Bper to go up to 100% of Carige, with the latter being delisted from Piazza Affari on Tuesday 20 September.

See also  Recovery, the EU commission: "In December verification of Italy's objectives"

You may also like

Stock index futures fluctuated down, IM main contract...

Lange Futures Spot Afternoon News: Futures fluctuated within...

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 09.19.2022

5 major events in the financial market this...

World record Mazda MX-5: 707 cars on track...

Weekly Northbound Funding: Net Buying is Mining, Net...

Lithium Iron Phosphate Ushers in Explosive Growth Industry...

Domestic oil prices may face the “seventh drop”...

The apparent consumption has dropped significantly in the...

On the macro level, the overall bearish Shanghai...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy