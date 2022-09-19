BPER Banca announced over the weekend that, by order of 16 September 2022, the Court of Genoa rejected the precautionary appeal presented by Malacalza Investimenti Srl, a minority shareholder of Banca Carige, with which the latter had asked to inhibit BPER the exercise of the right to purchase the residual ordinary shares issued by Carige following the achievement of the threshold of 95% of the ordinary capital of Carige itself.

The Court of Genoa also sentenced Malacalza to pay the legal costs.

This decision removes the latest uncertainties on the possibility of Bper to go up to 100% of Carige, with the latter being delisted from Piazza Affari on Tuesday 20 September.