Harvey Schwartz is the new chief executive officer of Carlyle

Change at the top of Carlyle. The board of directors of the investment fund unanimously approved the appointment of Harvey Schwartz, 58, as chief executive officer and board member, effective Feb. 15. From that date Bill Conway he will step down as interim chief executive officer, maintaining his role as co-chairman of the board.

Schwartz has a long and distinguished career behind him. He was president and co-chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs Group and previously served as chief financial officer for Goldman, where he worked from 1997 to 2018.