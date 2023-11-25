Carry forward entrepreneurship and cultivate new productive forces. The 2023 High-Quality Development Forum of Listed Companies was held in Nantong, Jiangsu_Xinhuanet Jiangsu Channel

The 2023 High-Quality Development Forum of Listed Companies was held in Nantong, Jiangsu Province on November 23. More than 500 executives of listed companies, as well as academicians, experts, and scholars, focused on the theme of “Advanced Manufacturing and New Productivity” to discuss the opportunities and paths for high-quality development of listed companies in the context of the new era, new journey, and new pattern.

In his speech, Liu Jian, deputy president of Xinhua News Agency, emphasized that high-quality development is the primary task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. He mentioned that the “newness” of new productivity lies in technological innovation, and the “quality” of new productivity lies in taking the path of high-quality development. Liu Jian stressed the importance of vigorously promoting entrepreneurship and the inheritance and promotion of entrepreneurship from generation to generation to achieve higher-level, higher-quality, and higher-competitive development of Chinese listed companies.

Hu Guangjie, Vice Governor of Jiangsu Province, highlighted the province’s efforts in implementing the innovation-driven development strategy and accelerating the construction of a strong manufacturing province. He also mentioned that the quality and quantity of listed companies in Jiangsu Province have continued to rise, with the province currently hosting 685 A-share listed companies, ranking third in the country.

Cheng Jianping, Secretary of the Party Committee of Beijing Normal University, discussed the importance of the relationship between industry and education, emphasizing the role of education in contributing talent dividends to the construction and development of industry. He described Beijing Normal University’s efforts to promote regional balance and high-quality development through the cultivation and delivery of educational compound talents.

Keynote speeches were also delivered by academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Vice President of the Institute of Macroeconomics of the National Development and Reform Commission, the Deputy General Manager of the Beijing Stock Exchange, and the Chairmen of Wanhua Chemical and Zhongtian Technology.

The forum was co-sponsored by Nantong Municipal People’s Government of Jiangsu Province and China Securities Journal. It provided a platform for industry leaders, experts, and scholars to exchange ideas and insights on the high-quality development of listed companies, with a particular focus on advanced manufacturing and new productivity.

