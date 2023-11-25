New Detective Conan Movie, ‘One Million Dollar Five-Pointed Star,’ Set for April 2024 Release

The highly anticipated release of the 2024 theatrical version of “Detective Conan” has fans buzzing with excitement. The latest installment, titled “Detective Conan: One Million Dollar Five-Pointed Star,” was officially announced earlier this month, much to the delight of fans.

Directed by Nagaoka Tomoka and with the screenplay by Okura Takayu, the film is set to feature popular characters such as Kaitou Kidd, Hattori Heiji, Toyama Kazuha, Iori Muaga, and Dai Momiji Oka and Souji Okita from “Sword Fighter.” The plot details are currently under wraps, but the public posters have revealed that in addition to the protagonist Edogawa Conan, these beloved characters will play a role in the upcoming film.

The director and screenwriter previously collaborated on “Detective Conan: Scarlet Bullet” in 2021, which was a massive box office success, earning 7.65 billion yen. With such a successful track record, fans are eagerly looking forward to what “Detective Conan: One Million Dollar Five-Pointed Star” has in store.

The release date for the film has been set for April 12, 2024, and fans are already marking their calendars in anticipation. This is sure to be an exciting and thrilling addition to the “Detective Conan” franchise, and fans can’t wait to see what mysteries and adventures await their favorite characters.

Share this: Facebook

X

