Jokic scored 38+19+8, the Nuggets lost to the Rockets again and suffered a double kill by their opponents_Sports_CCTV.com (cctv.com)

The Rockets Dominate the Nuggets with a 105-86 Victory

CCTV News: On November 25th, Beijing time, the Rockets and the Nuggets went head to head once again in the NBA Mid-Season Championship. The Rockets came out on top with a 105-86 victory, completing a season double defeat against the Nuggets.

Shen Jing led the charge for the Rockets with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists, followed by Jaylen Green with 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals. Smith Jr. also made a significant contribution with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while VanVleet added 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 11 assists. On the Nuggets’ side, Jokic had an impressive performance with 38 points, 19 rebounds, and 8 assists, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win. Porter Jr. contributed 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks, while Pope added 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.

The Rockets took control of the game early on, scoring 29 points in the first quarter and establishing a double-digit lead. By halftime, they were leading the Nuggets by 26 points. Although the Nuggets made a valiant effort to catch up in the third and fourth quarters, they were unable to reverse the lead, ultimately succumbing to a 105-86 defeat.

The loss marks a season double defeat for the Nuggets against the Rockets, a disappointing result for the team. Despite their best efforts, including a standout performance from Jokic, the Rockets proved to be the superior team on the court.

