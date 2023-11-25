Enhance your Nintendo Switch setup with DOYOKY’s RGB Controller

New Wireless RGB Controller for Nintendo Switch Replaces Joy-Cons

Gamereactor.cn – If you’ve been looking for a way to bring a little extra flair to your Nintendo Switch gaming efforts, we might just have the solution for you. Recently, a new wireless RGB controller designed to replace the traditional Joy-Cons has hit the market.

The controller, developed by DOYOKY, offers a long battery life, remappable buttons, and utilizes joysticks with Hall effect to prevent drift. In addition, it features RGB products that can be adjusted for color and style.

To find out if DOYOKY’s controller is right for you, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and opinions about the gadget.

Nintendo Switch users who are looking to enhance their gaming experience might want to consider giving DOYOKY’s wireless RGB controller a try.

